There's a lot to do locally on Independence Day

By AMANDA TONOLI

atonoli@vindy.com

Independence Day will bring in record-breaking levels of travelers and a wide assortment of parades and festivals – on a potentially wet Thursday.

Austintown will host one of the largest Fourth of July parades in the Mahoning County, said township Trustee Jim Davis.

“That’s what caps it off for me,” he said. “Seeing everyone and waving and throwing candy. Austintown is one of the most patriotic communities. Seeing that excitement of the crowd ­– that’s what makes this job really fun.”

Here’s a rundown of what else to expect:

WEATHER

For the red, white and blue holiday there is a 50 percent chance of rain with a high of 89 degrees and a low of 71 degrees, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. The humidity level will be at 67 percent.

TRAVEL

There will be record-breaking levels of those traveling for the holiday – 48.9 million Americans planning holiday getaways, according to AAA.

“This is the highest figure on record since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2000,” according to a AAA news release. “Overall, travel volume for the holiday is expected to rise 4.1 percent over last year, with an additional 1.9 million people planning road trips and other vacations to celebrate America’s birthday.”

“The strong economy and lower gas prices are a perfect combination, sparking more Americans to travel and celebrate the holiday with family and friends,” said Jim Lehman, president, AAA East Central, in a AAA news release. “After the long cold winter months, beaches and theme parks are a welcomed sight and will surely serve as fun destinations this summer.”

And lower gas prices are motivating the road trippers.

“With today’s national average of $2.67, gas prices are 17 cents less year-over-year and could drop even lower into the summer,” according to the AAA news release. “Statewide, Ohio motorists are paying 12 cents less than this time last year at the pump at an average of $2.54.”

FOOD SAFETY

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is urging everyone to be food safe as they cook out this holiday to keep the celebration free from illness-causing bacteria.

EVENTS

There are many events throughout the region, and you can see a full list on page A5.

There will be an ecumenical service and flag raising at the Austin Log Cabin, 3797 Raccoon Road, from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Thursday as well as the noon Fourth of July parade, starting at Highway Tabernacle, 3000 S. Raccoon Road, traveling north to the Austintown Library.

In Canfield, there is a Firecracker 4 Mile Run in front of Canfield United Methodist Church, 27 S. Broad St., at 8:30 a.m. Thursday as well as a parade leaving the fairgrounds at 10:10 a.m.

At noon, JD Eicher will perform on the Gazebo.

In Struthers on Thursday, there will be a Fourth of July Parade 5K in the Pizza Joe’s parking lot, 960 Fifth Street, at 11 a.m.

At 11:45 a.m., Kristy Taffeta Kid’s Fun Run will take place, also in the Pizza Joe’s parking lot. At noon, the annual Fourth of July parade will take place at the Fifth Street Plaza.

In Youngstown, there will be a music festival on East Federal Street and fireworks over the Market Street bridge at 9:30 p.m. Thursday.