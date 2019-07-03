Steel museum to add 3 metal sculptures

YOUNGSTOWN — Three large scrap-metal sculptures depicting a steelworker, a coal miner and a soldier will be installed outside the Youngstown Historical Center for Industry and Labor.

“We are thrilled to have this amazing artwork at the museum,” said Marcelle Wilson, a history instructor at Youngstown State University and the museum’s site manager. “The work is emotional and thought provoking.”

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com