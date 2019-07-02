Ryan wants to invest $50 billion in federal funds for public education

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, unveiled his education plan to invest $50 billion in federal money into public schools.

During a Monday speech at the American School Counselors Association Conference in Boston, Ryan outlined his plan that includes: well-prepared and supported teachers and leaders, wraparound services, social-emotional and academic learning and 21st-century college- and career-ready pathways.

“Every child in this country deserves to receive the same high-quality education regardless of their ZIP code or how much money their parents have in the bank,” said Ryan, of Howland, D-13th. “It is unacceptable that only rich kids get the good stuff when it comes to education – after-school programs, mental-health counselors, highly trained teachers, healthy lunches, social-emotional learning programs, pathways for family engagement and new books, technology and curriculums. By treating education as a federal right, every student will be able to realize their full potential.”

Ryan added: “My plan would put a mental-health counselor in every school, ensure no child goes to school without air conditioning or heat, and ensure every child in this country receives the education they need to succeed in the 21st-century economy.”