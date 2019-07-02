Poll: Trump doesn’t get boost from economy
Associated Press
WASHINGTON
The solid economy is doing little to bolster support for President Donald Trump.
Americans give Trump mixed reviews for his economic stewardship despite the growth achieved during his presidency, according to a new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Nearly two-thirds describe as “good” an economy that appears to have set a record for the longest expansion in U.S. history, with decade-long growth that began under Barack Obama. More people consider the economy to be good today than did at the start of the year.
But significantly fewer approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, even as it remains a relative strength compared with other issues. The survey indicates that most Americans do not believe they’re personally benefiting from his trade policies. And only 17 percent said they received a tax cut, despite government and private-sector figures showing that a clear majority of taxpayers owed less after the president’s tax overhaul passed in 2017.
These doubts create a possible vulnerability as Trump highlights the economy’s solid performance in his campaign for re-election in 2020. During two nights of debates last week, almost every Democratic presidential candidate found ways to criticize the president by decrying the wealth gap.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said it was evidence of “corruption.” Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders railed against the concentration of wealth in the three richest Americans, while former Vice President Joe Biden said Trump thinks Wall Street, not the middle class, built America.
Christel Bastida, 39, a neuroscience researcher, was active in Democratic politics last year during the Senate race in Texas and plans to run for Houston City Council.
“I personally don’t feel more secure financially, and I think that’s the case for a lot of people who are middle class,” she said. “A lot of working-class people are not comfortable now. I know there were tax breaks that were supposed to be helpful to people, but it turns out they’re helpful to billionaires and corporations, and I’m neither.”
