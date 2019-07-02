BREAKING: Auto industry icon Lee Iacocca is dead at 94

NWS issues severe thunderstorm warning for Valley


July 2, 2019 at 8:12p.m.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southwestern Trumbull County and western Mahoning County.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$135900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000