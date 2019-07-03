Man accused in Niles shooting death wants evidence suppressed

WARREN — Ryan Daniels Sr., accused of accidentally shooting to death a woman in the parking lot of the Hideaway Lounge on Youngstown Road in Niles, has asked that gun evidence Niles police obtained be suppressed.

Daniels, 28, of Bonnie Brae Avenue Southeast, was indicted on reckless homicide and involuntary manslaughter, both with gun specifications, and possessing firearms in a liquor permit premises for the 2:15 a.m. Feb. 24 shooting.

A Niles detective testified at a hearing he thinks Daniels accidentally shot Britney Mazanec, 33, of Niles, by slapping the passenger window of her car twice as she drove out of the parking lot. The second slap caused the firearm in his hand to fire, hitting Mazanec.

