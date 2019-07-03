Mahoning County has rights to shale deposits
YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County now has rights to any Utica shale deposits underneath county-owned land in Canfield under a new lease agreement with Ohio Valley Energy.
“Under the current old leases, the gas company actually has the rights all the way from the surface to the center of the earth,” Tim Tusek, the assistant county prosecutor who worked on the arrangements, told county commissioners today.
For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
