Mahoning County has rights to shale deposits


July 2, 2019 at 9:55p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County now has rights to any Utica shale deposits underneath county-owned land in Canfield under a new lease agreement with Ohio Valley Energy.

“Under the current old leases, the gas company actually has the rights all the way from the surface to the center of the earth,” Tim Tusek, the assistant county prosecutor who worked on the arrangements, told county commissioners today.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$135900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000