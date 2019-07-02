Louisiana man fleeing police drives into canal
KENNER, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a driver fleeing from authorities drove his car into a canal and sparked an hour-long standoff with police when he refused to move from the sinking vehicle.
News outlets report 36-year-old Daryl Goirl was charged Monday with DWI, reckless operation and aggravated flight from officers.
Louisiana State Police spokesman Monroe Dillon says police attempted to pull Goirl over after he was spotted driving recklessly but Goirl fled leading them on a chase. Goirl then crashed into two other vehicles, losing control and driving into the canal. He stood on the car as it started sinking and refused to surrender to police.
Dillon says after about an hour-and-a-half authorities were able to negotiate with Goirl.
It's unclear whether Goril has an attorney.
