BREAKING: Auto industry icon Lee Iacocca is dead at 94

Lawyer: Census to be printed without citizenship question


July 2, 2019 at 5:22p.m.

Associated Press

The Trump administration says the 2020 Census questionnaire is moving ahead without a question about citizenship.

That's according to an attorney for a civil-rights group that helped fight the addition of the question.

Kristen Clarke said today Trump administration attorneys notified parties in lawsuits challenging the question that the printing of the hundreds of millions of documents for the 2020 counts would be starting soon.

The White House didn't immediately comment on the decision. President Donald Trump has decried last week's Supreme Court ruling, saying the question was sought under a false pretext.

Spokespeople for the U.S. Census Bureau have not responded to emails or phone calls seeking comment.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$135900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000