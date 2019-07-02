Drugs, guns confiscated in home raids
WARREN
The U.S. Marshals and the Drug Enforcement agency raided four homes in Warren and one in Howland this morning, according to Warren police.
Police said the Warren homes were on Brier Street SE and Wick Street.
Drugs and guns were confiscated, police said.
