Police: Burglar was 10 years old


July 2, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Staff report

CANFIELD

A 10-year-old St. Angela’s Place boy confessed to burglarizing a neighbor’s home and was arrested.

The boy’s mother notified Mahoning County deputy sheriffs Sunday her son “had a bag full of items that did not belong to him,” according to a department report.

The boy told deputies he took most of the items from kitchen drawers in the neighbor’s home, which he entered through the sliding-glass door in the rear of the home about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, when the residents weren’t home. One item was stolen from the garage.

Deputies handcuffed the 10-year-old, read him his rights and took him to the county’s Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center, the report states.

The charge handed to prosecutors was a felony count of burglary.

