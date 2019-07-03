Bomb threat reported at Phanton Fireworks


July 2, 2019 at 10:34p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police are investigating a bomb threat called into Phantom Fireworks headquarters on Belmont Avenue about 9 p.m. tonight.

The bomb squad was in the process of responding to the threat about 10:30 p.m.

