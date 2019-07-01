Summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and Canfield
A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:
AUSTINTOWN
June 26
Arrest: Sahara L. Buggs-Crum, 21, was arrested at her Compass West Drive apartment after officers ascertained the Austintown woman was wanted on a warrant charging failure to appear in court.
Breaking and entering: A motorcycle was taken without permission from a garage in the 4100 block of Westmont Avenue.
Possible theft: An engagement ring was lost or stolen at a business in the 1100 block of North Canfield-Niles Road.
Domestic violence: Darrell O. Croom, 60, of Huntmere Avenue, Austintown, faced a felony charge after his girlfriend alleged that during an argument, Croom pinned her with his legs while striking her head with his hand. The charge was elevated because of a prior domestic-violence conviction, a report stated.
Felonious assault: A client alleged a Lyft driver attempted to strike the accuser with a vehicle near a medical building in the 100 block of Javit Court.
Theft: The former owner of a business in the 1700 block of South Raccoon Road reportedly removed items that belong to the property owner.
Theft: Clothing was taken from a machine in Washing Well Laundry, 1719 S. Raccoon Road.
June 27
Arrest: Officers responded to a report of a man unconscious in a vehicle near Mahoning Avenue and Norquest Boulevard before charging Robert Manigault of North Bon Air Avenue, Youngstown, with falsification. Several times Manigault, 24, provided a phony first name as police tried to identify him, presumably because Manigault was wanted on several warrants charging falsification and multiple drug offenses, a report indicated.
Arrest: A traffic stop near Elmwood Avenue resulted in the arrest of Christine J. Dejute, 35, on a charge of operating a vehicle impaired. Dejute, of South Yorkshire Boulevard, Austintown, registered a 0.125 blood-alcohol content, which exceeds Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report showed.
Theft: Someone’s ticket was stolen at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course, 655 N. Canfield-Niles Road.
Theft: Medication was reported missing from an apartment in the 800 block of North Meridian Road.
June 28
Arrest: Police at a North Edgehill Avenue business took into custody David M. Bradford, no age given, of Austintown. He was wanted on an Austintown warrant charging criminal damaging.
Fraud: An Idaho Road resident found out an unauthorized account had been opened in the accuser’s name.
Theft: A customer reportedly used a fake sticker to sidestep paying for merchandise in a self-checkout lane at Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave.
Overdose: A man was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a reported drug overdose at California Palms Veterans Rehabilitation & Addiction Recovery Campus, 1051 N. Canfield-Niles Road.
Theft: A wallet containing $280 was stolen at a North Edgehill Avenue business.
June 29
Arrest: Police answered a call pertaining to a suspicious car in the 6000 block of Mahoning Avenue, where they arrested Shawn K. Sangrelet, 49, of South Main Street, Austintown, who was wanted on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in Columbiana County Municipal Court.
Burglary: Authorities pulled over and filed an aggravated-burglary charge against Kari A. Chase-Moser of Atlanta Avenue, Austintown, after her former fiance alleged Chase-Moser, 26, entered his Black Oak Lane residence, then attacked him and another person.
Recovered property: License-plate covers were found near Kirk and Raccoon roads.
Arrest: After pulling him over near Mahoning and Benton avenues, officers picked up Leon D. Taylor Jr., 62, of Belmar Drive, Youngstown, who was wanted on a Girard Municipal Court warrant.
Theft: Courtney L. Collins, 21, of Ohltown Road, Austintown, faced a theft charge after authorities alleged that while in Walmart, Collins stacked 11 items on top of one another, then failed to self-scan 10 of them valued at $59.
Recovered property: A wallet was returned to its owner after having been taken at a business in the 4800 block of Mahoning Avenue.
Theft: Hussain S. Albrahim of Shadow Oak Drive, Austintown, was charged. Albrahim, 29, was accused of intentionally failing to self-scan 46 food, water, hygiene and other products valued at $101 while in Walmart.
June 30
Possible theft: A wallet was lost or stolen in the Walmart parking lot.
Theft: A man and a woman reportedly stole about $603 worth of property from Walmart.
Possible auto theft: A 2008 Ford Explorer was reported stolen from a South Meridian Road auto-repair business, though it was possible the owner may have taken the car.
Theft: Jason W. Melton, 45, of Prestwick Drive, Boardman, was charged with improperly using the same code number in a self-scan lane at Walmart, resulting in the theft of $52 worth of hamburger meat.
Vehicle theft: A 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle was stolen in the 5700 block of Patriot Boulevard.
July 1
Theft: While answering a shoplifting call at Walmart, police charged a 16-year-old Austintown boy with possessing drug paraphernalia. A theft charge was pending.
CANFIELD
June 26
Truck theft: Anthony Pfaff, 35, of Rock Creek, Ohio, faced a felony-theft charge after authorities had received information about a stolen truck in the 20 block of Scott Street. The vehicle was found in Hartville, a report said.
June 28
Arrest: Police on West Main Street pulled over then charged Dennis Stutzman, 51, with operating a vehicle impaired. The Hartville man also was cited on a charge of traveling 45 mph in a 35-mph zone.
June 29
Drugs: A traffic stop on Lisbon Road resulted in the arrest of Skyler Steinhelfer, 19, of Wilson-Sharpsville Road, Cortland, on two counts of possessing drug paraphernalia and one each of drug abuse, underage possession of alcohol and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
July 1
Citation: Officers pulled over and cited Christina Clark, 41, of Elwood Street, Youngstown, on a charge of driving 58 mph on North Palmyra Road, which has a 35-mph speed limit.
