Shark bites teen on foot off Florida's Atlantic coast

July 1, 2019 at 10:03a.m.

Associated Press

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a shark bit a teenager on the foot as he surfed on Florida's Atlantic Coast.

Volusia County Ocean Rescue Capt. Tammy Malphurs tells The Daytona Beach News-Journal that the 18-year-old was paddling his surf board Sunday evening off New Smyrna Beach when he was bitten on the foot. She says he suffered minor puncture wounds and was treated at the scene.

Malphurs says the teen didn't see the shark. Officials say it was likely under 4-feet (1.2-meters), based on the wound.

In April, a 19-year-old was bitten by a shark in the same area.

