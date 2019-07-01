Shark bites teen on foot off Florida's Atlantic coast
Associated Press
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a shark bit a teenager on the foot as he surfed on Florida's Atlantic Coast.
Volusia County Ocean Rescue Capt. Tammy Malphurs tells The Daytona Beach News-Journal that the 18-year-old was paddling his surf board Sunday evening off New Smyrna Beach when he was bitten on the foot. She says he suffered minor puncture wounds and was treated at the scene.
Malphurs says the teen didn't see the shark. Officials say it was likely under 4-feet (1.2-meters), based on the wound.
In April, a 19-year-old was bitten by a shark in the same area.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 5, 2015 midnight
Bernanke: Wall St. execs should have gone to jail
- March 16, 2012 10:33 a.m.
Shark bites man in arm off Fla.’s east coast
- April 4, 2012 3:03 p.m.
Hawaii surfer bitten by shark says he’ll be back
- September 17, 2018 midnight
Shark attack victim was outdoorsman
- October 11, 2018 2:45 p.m.
DNA confirms a great white shark bit California boy
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.