Press Club hosts forum on The Vindicator Tuesday
YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown Press Club and the Rotary Club of Youngstown will host “What’s Next: A Community Forum on The Vindicator” at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Tyler Mahoning Valley History Center, 325 W. Federal St.
The event is open to the public.
