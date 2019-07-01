POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Hubbard, Liberty and Girard:

HUBBARD

June 22

Arrest: Canfield police handed to Hubbard authorities Jesse L. Little, 34, of Jackson Street, Campbell. He was wanted on a Girard Municipal Court warrant charging burglary.

Theft: A woman reported another woman with whom she was in an argument related to money snatched the accuser’s cellphone at an apartment in the 500 block of West Liberty Street.

June 23

Recovered property: Authorities were dispatched to the 200 block of West Liberty Street regarding a possible handgun in the road before an officer determined it was a BB gun.

June 24

Scam: An Elizabeth Street man told police he paid $85 via PayPal to a Lafayette, La., man for a set of headphones that he’s never received.

LIBERTY

June 21

Bad check: A manager with El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, 3632 Belmont Ave., discovered a $973 unauthorized transaction while reviewing the business’s online payroll account, which apparently was the result of a forged check.

Theft: An East Arms Drive man noticed two nail guns, an air compressor and a drill missing from his car.

Drug paraphernalia: After responding to a possible drug overdose at a Motor Inn Drive motel, officers issued a summons charging Dominic E. Sarno of Pembrook Road, Liberty, with possessing drug paraphernalia after alleging having found a suspected crack-cocaine pipe. After being given one dose of naloxone to counteract the effects of opioids, Sarno, 36, was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, a report stated.

June 22

Criminal damaging: A Warner Road woman said that while having a security light replaced, the installer informed her that he found pellet holes in the original light, as well as in nearby shingles and a portion of vinyl siding.

June 23

Auto theft: A Logan Gate Road woman told police she saw a man driving away in her 2011 Dodge Journey.

June 24

Auto theft: A South Schenley Avenue man reported a man to whom he loaned his car allowed a woman at a Belmont Avenue business to use the vehicle, but that she never returned it to the owner.

Arrest: Police answered a call regarding a person not wanted at the Liberty Plaza on Belmont Avenue, where they took Melody I. Eaton-Holt, 34, into custody. Eaton-Holt, of Belmont, Liberty, was wanted on a township warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Theft: A woman reportedly stole about $75 worth of shirts and pants from Citi Trends, 3489 Belmont Ave.

June 25

Arrest: Daisy Morales, 53, of Devitt Avenue, Campbell, was taken into custody at the Mahoning County jail on an outstanding Girard Municipal Court warrant.

Assault: Officers charged Bria Z. McCall of Hawthorne Street, Youngstown, with simple assault, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, resisting arrest and obstructing official business after responding to a reported altercation between McCall, 24, and two others at a Belmont Avenue motel. A Fayetteville, Wash., woman alleged McCall pushed her way into the accuser’s room to demand finding a gun in a vehicle, then punched her eight to 10 times in a parking lot after the victim had driven away to safety as McCall chased her. She also struggled with officers, a report showed.

Assault: A cook with Station Square Restaurant, 4250 Belmont Ave., alleged a kitchen supervisor shoved him against a cooler and grabbed the accuser’s throat during a confrontation regarding an order of french fries the victim had prepared.

GIRARD

June 22

Arrest: Officers investigating a complaint about a vehicle having been used without permission charged Joshua Cobbins, 33, of Williams Court, Girard, with disorderly conduct after saying they determined he did not have permission to take the car. At that point, Cobbins became highly agitated and refused to desist, then allowed himself to go dead weight and refused to get into the cruiser during the arrest, a report stated.

Misuse of a credit card: A Trumbull Avenue man told officers he gave a woman his credit card to buy cigarettes before he discovered $1,600 missing from his bank account.

Theft: A man and a pregnant woman in their late 20s reportedly stole two packs of cigars from Hiland Dairy Bakery & Deli, 722 N. Highland Ave.

Menacing: A Hazel Street man said a caller threatened to beat him up and harassed him.

June 23

Misuse of a credit card: A Girard man found two fraudulent charges that originated at a Boardman fast-food restaurant and totaled about $45.

Theft: An Iowa Avenue man reported his cat missing and alleged its previous owner took the animal.

Recovered property: An officer on patrol on U.S. Route 422 noticed a set of keys in a door lock to a bug-extermination business, though no signs of a break-in were discovered.

Theft: A man noticed a $100 cellphone missing from his Forsythe Avenue residence.

June 24

Drugs: Officers on Gary Avenue charged a girl, no age or city listed, with drug abuse (marijuana) while investigating a harassment complaint from residents on that street. A tin container with a bag containing about 1 gram of suspected marijuana was found, a report showed.

Theft: A man discovered a firearm missing from his Tod Avenue home, though no signs of forced entry were found.

June 25

Arrest: Mill Creek MetroParks police handed Conovas Crawford, 31, to Girard authorities. Crawford, of Ohio Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on a Girard warrant accusing him of failing to appear in court.

Drug paraphernalia: A traffic stop on North State Street resulted in a summons charging Adam K. Staie, 47, no address listed, with possessing drug paraphernalia. Staie had a suspected crack-cocaine pipe with a scouring pad common in drug use, a report indicated.

June 26

Criminal mischief: A Church Hill Road man found feces smeared on his two vehicles, one of which had its front license plate torn off.

Drugs: A manager with a Dot Street business handed to police a few white rocks he had found that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

June 27

Burglary: To a mobile home in the 700 block of Trumbull Avenue, from which a 42-inch TV was taken.