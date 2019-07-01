Patrol: Pilot killed in small plane crash in Ohio


July 1, 2019 at 8:20a.m.

Associated Press

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a small plane has crashed near an airport in Ohio, killing the pilot.

The State Highway Patrol reports that troopers responded around 2:30 p.m. Sunday to reports of a plane crash near the Elyria Airport in northeast Ohio.

A patrol release says the single-engine Piper Cub was heavily damaged and pilot Joseph Begany died at the scene. Troopers say the 63-year-old Elyria man was the plane's sole occupant.

Authorities are trying to determine the cause of the crash. The patrol says the Federal Aviation Administration is leading the investigation.

The airport in Lorain County is roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of Cleveland.

