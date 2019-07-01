Pastoral regions

The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown has released details on its plan for pastoral regions in the area, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

According to the Catholic Exponent, the Diocese announced Friday that five churches in the Youngstown region would become oratories or close.

The five churches named in the oratories or closing section are Cyril and Methodius, Holy Name, St. Stephen, St. Stanislaus and St. Anthony.

Oratories are a place of prayer, but the term technically means a structure other than a parish church.

The Youngstown City Pastoral Region is set to have 26 Masses per weekend once the pastoral region plan is implemented. There are 38-weekend Masses.

Implementation of the plan is set to be completed July 1, 2020.

5K on the Runway

VIENNA

The Youngstown Air Reserve Base Community Council’s second annual 5K on the Runway is Saturday at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport and the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

Registration begins at 7 a.m., opening ceremonies are at 7:45 a.m. and the race begins at 8.

Proceeds will benefit the future of YARS via YARBCC and the Eastern Ohio Military Affairs Commission, an advocacy organization under the auspices of the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.

To register, visit https://register.chronotrack.com/r/47658. The $30 cost per runner includes a medal, pizza and water. Participants have two hours to complete the event. No strollers are allowed. For information, call Marcy Angelo at 330-509-2420.

Donation for program

WARREN

ONE Health Ohio and the Butterflies & Hope Memorial Foundation recently presented a $25,000 donation to the Trumbull County Family & Children First Council to support a new trauma informed care training program in the community.

The goal of the training program is to contribute to the vision, development and coordination of Trumbull County by engaging a community manager to provide training, education and support to schools, businesses, agencies, clubs and organizations, and provide “Train the Trainer” programs.