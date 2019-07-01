Ohio Supreme Court suspends disgraced judge's law license

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Supreme Court today suspended the law license of Diane Vettori-Caraballo, a former Mahoning County Court judge who was sentenced last month to 30 months in prison for stealing from the estate of a deceased client.

The court made the decision because of Vettori-Caraballo being a convicted felon. The matter was referred to the court’s disciplinary counsel for investigation.

U.S. Northern District Court Judge Dan Aaron Polster on June 13 sentenced Diane Vettori-Caraballo to 30 months each on her counts of mail fraud, structuring bank deposits and making false statements to law enforcement. Those sentences are to be served concurrently.

Vettori-Caraballo will also be subject to three years of supervision upon release and is ordered to pay $328,000 in restitution, an amount on which prosecutors and defense attorneys stipulated Thursday, court officials said.

She is ordered to surrender to U.S. Marshals no later than noon Sept. 6.