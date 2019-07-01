Off-duty officer injured in crash in Cincinnati

Associated Press

CINCINNATI

Authorities said an off- duty Cincinnati police officer was struck and injured in a crash on Interstate 75 while she was investigating a male pedestrian who appeared intoxicated.

Cincinnati police said the officer was traveling home from work in her personal vehicle when she stopped to investigate the male walking on I-75. Police said the officer was talking to the pedestrian and waiting for assistance from on-duty officers when at least two drivers lost control of their vehicles, striking the officer’s vehicle. The officer was struck in the leg.

Police said the officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.