Off-duty officer injured in crash in Cincinnati
Associated Press
CINCINNATI
Authorities said an off- duty Cincinnati police officer was struck and injured in a crash on Interstate 75 while she was investigating a male pedestrian who appeared intoxicated.
Cincinnati police said the officer was traveling home from work in her personal vehicle when she stopped to investigate the male walking on I-75. Police said the officer was talking to the pedestrian and waiting for assistance from on-duty officers when at least two drivers lost control of their vehicles, striking the officer’s vehicle. The officer was struck in the leg.
Police said the officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.
