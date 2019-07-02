Niles school treasurer placed on leave

NILES — One week after the Financial Planning and Supervision Commission’s sharp criticism of Niles School District Treasurer Lori Hudzik for inadequate financial record keeping, the school board voted to place the treasurer on “an unrequested leave of absence,” a leave that may become permanent.

The board, meeting in emergency session today, voted to hire Lori Simione as “treasurer pro tempore” at a rate of $300 per day to be paid to the Trumbull County Educational Service Center, where she already serves as treasurer.

The board’s motion states Simione will assume all the treasurer’s duties and responsibilities.

