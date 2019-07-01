Mahoning Co. commissioners meet Tuesday


July 1, 2019 at 4:35p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Because of the holiday this week, the Mahoning County commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday in their conference room in the courthouse basement, 120 Market St.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000


Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900