Interstate 680 to close for electric work
YOUNGSTOWN — Beginning at 11 p.m. tonight, Interstate 680 between State Route 193 and South Avenue will be closed through 3 a.m. Tuesday, July 2.
The Ohio Department of Transportation will be doing electrical work on that portion of the interstate.
