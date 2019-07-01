Interstate 680 to close for electric work


July 1, 2019 at 12:46p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Beginning at 11 p.m. tonight, Interstate 680 between State Route 193 and South Avenue will be closed through 3 a.m. Tuesday, July 2.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will be doing electrical work on that portion of the interstate.

