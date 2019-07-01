Former prisons chief is 1 of 2 new Ohio school board members
Former prisons chief is 1 of 2 new Ohio school board members
COLUMBUS
A former Ohio prisons director is one of two new appointees to the state school board that governs the Department of Education.
Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has appointed Reginald Wilkinson to join the Ohio Board of Education for a term that runs through 2022.
Wilkinson led the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction from 1991 until he retired in 2006. The Columbus Dispatch reported that he has since been involved with two nonprofit higher education groups.
DeWine also appointed Stephen Dackin to the board through 2020. A former public school district superintendent, Dackin is now superintendent of School and Community Partnerships at Columbus State Community College.
City’s new taxes on tickets to help fund arts, arena repairs
COLUMBUS
Two new 5 percent taxes on arts, sports and entertainment ticket sales are set to take effect today in Ohio’s capital city.
One Columbus tax is expected to raise $6 million annually for arts groups. It will apply to performances and sporting events costing more than $10 a ticket at venues with more than 400 seats, except for Nationwide Arena.
The other tax will be added to tickets for events at that arena, such as concerts and Blue Jackets hockey games.
Associated Press
More like this from vindy.com
- July 10, 2011 noon
Expect announcement of new chief of Ohio public schools on Tuesday
- July 11, 2011 midnight
Board set to choose new Ohio public schools superintendent
- July 12, 2011 2:40 p.m.
Ohio board chooses interim as state superintendent
- November 27, 2015 midnight
Board will pick interim state chief of schools
- May 16, 2003 midnight
Board OKs settlement over prison tax breaks
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.