COURTS

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

NEW COMPLAINTS

Capital One Bank v. Lynn Lanzendorfer et al, money.

Lillian Woods v. Robert Hutton Enterprises Inc., money.

DOCKET

Mahoning Valley Economic Development v. North Star Critical Care, judgment for plaintiff.

One Man Financial Group v. Terry Miller, judgment for plaintiff.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Lorena Spann, judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank v. Marlene Duran, judgment for plaintiff.

DIVORCES ASKED

Denver Mays, 44640 Y & O Road, Wellsville, v. Melissa Mays, same address.

Marcus Stanley, 99 Leake St., East Palestine, v. Twylah Stanley of Alaska.

Douglas Leverknight, 470 E. Main St., Washingtonville, v. Roxanne Leverknight, address unknown, Columbiana.

DIVORCES GRANTED

Donald Hays v. Nicole Hays.

Sara Betz v. John Betz.

Amanda Baddeley v. Michael Baddeley.

DISSOLUTIONS ASKED

Traci Lynn, 552 Woodland Ave., Salem, and Donald Lynn, same address.

Julie Slusher, 315 W. Ninth St., East Liverpool, and Michael Slusher, 131 N. Kimberly Ave., Austintown.

DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED

Harry Channels and Dorothy Channels.

Barry Schroeder and Holly Schroeder.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

NEW COMPLAINTS

Sam Lamancusa v. Alex Marczin et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Andrew Pallo et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Stephia Brown et al, tax foreclosure.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Simeon Howard et al, foreclosure.

First National Bank of Pennsylvania v. Matthew Glover et al, foreclosure.

Deutsche Bank Trust Co. v. Llewellyn Golden et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. James A. Kelly et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. James M. Rimer et al, foreclosure.

Keybank National Assoc. v. Donald L. Riehl et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Geary J. Fleischer et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Kietsa M. Brown et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. John Mitrega et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Angela Maruca et al, foreclosure.

Huntington National Bank v. La Shawn J. Bland et al, foreclosure.

Discover Bank v. Brian Budzick, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Joshua Marsh, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Michael Smida, other civil.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Ronald Kollar, other civil.

Ohio Security Systems Inc. v. Core Realty Inc. et al, other civil.

Jeffrey S. McElhaney v. Mary Ann Papas et al, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Dawn Harvey, other civil.

Discover Bank v. Benjamin A. Falfas, other civil.

Tami Caldwell v. Niles City Schools et al, other civil.

Synchrony Bank v. Joshua Martin, other civil.

Laurie Lancaster et al v. Kathy Mettler, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Lisa J. Rumple, other civil.

Carl Tochtenhagen v. Bruce Wentworth, other civil.

Jonathan J. Oliver et al v. Physicians Diagnostic & Rehab Center of Warren Inc. et al, other civil.

Richard Orlando et al v. Allstate Insurance Co. et al, other torts.

Ashley Scott v. Grange Insurance et al, other torts.

Brian E. Paridon et al v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. et al, other torts.

Mark Schrock v. Stephanie B. McCloud et al, workers compensation.

Rodney B. Fritz Jr. v. True2Form Collision Repair Centers LLC et al, workers compensation.

Thella Lippert v. Delphi Automotive Systems LLC et al, workers compensation.

Mike Pawelchak v. Howland Schools et al, workers compensation.

Department of Taxation v. AKT Enterprises LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Ahmad T. Abdelfattah, money.

Department of Taxation v. All Investments Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. AMT Auto Sales, money.

Department of Taxation v. Austintown Precision Welding Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Bahama Bay Tanning LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Jacqueline Baker, money.

Department of Taxation v. Bobby Fritz Music LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Ken Bone, money.

Department of Taxation v. Daniel Brainard, money (2).

Department of Taxation v. David Copenhaver, money.

Department of Taxation v. John B. Dale, money.

Department of Taxation v. Lisa G. Davenport, money.

Department of Taxation v. Debra Pochiro, money.

Department of Taxation v. Tammy J. Dragus, money.

Department of Taxation v. Arthur Einzig, money (2).

Department of Taxation v. Forever Two Wheelz LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Bruce Gaus, money.

Department of Taxation v. Dustin Ghizzoni, money.

Department of Taxation v. Heather Hagerty, money.

Department of Taxation v. Hair Waxing & More LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Jonathan J. Hapcic, money.

Department of Taxation v. Harmony Hill LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Steven R. Havlock, money (2).

Department of Taxation v. Jack S. Heisterman, money.

Department of Taxation v. Josh R. Host, money.

Department of Taxation v. Brae C.C. Hudson, money.

Department of Taxation v. ILT Connect Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Ashlyn M. Kempton, money.

Department of Taxation v. KFB Holdings LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Krazi Ei8hts Kitchen LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Lady Bugs Unlimited LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Tyler J. Long, money.

Department of Taxation v. Chris L. Lydic, money.

Department of Taxation v. Mahoning Lighting & Maintenance Co., money.

Department of Taxation v. Mahoning Valley Dream Center Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Mailbox Bulldog LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Munnell Investments LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Networks Online LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Ohio Sullivan Enterprises Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Petrick Party Rentals LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Linda M. Phillips, money.

Department of Taxation v. Leelana N. Provitt, money.

Department of Taxation v. Red Rock Smoke Shop, money.

Department of Taxation v. Reed Lawn and Landscaping LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. RJ Enterprise LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Adam L. Robinson, money.

Department of Taxation v. S & K Painting Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. S & N Communication, money.

Department of Taxation v. Mary Sanders, money.

Department of Taxation v. Laura J. Schmucker, money.

Department of Taxation v. Qiana Shaw, money.

Department of Taxation v. Takayla L. Smith, money.

Department of Taxation v. Linda D. Solomon, money.

Department of Taxation v. Squibbs Custom Vinyl LLC, money (2).

Department of Taxation v. Patrick F. Stewart Jr., money.

Department of Taxation v. Struggling Elderly LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. T & H Ivany LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Tatter Tails Needlework Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Team Torres Transportation & Hauling LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Fifth Season Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Spot at the Top of the Hill Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Thrift Town Treasures LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Tim & Ken’s Auto Repairs Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Timothy Tonkinson, money.

Department of Taxation v. Topco Enterprises LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. David Tripodi, money.

Department of Taxation v. Earnest Van Horn, money.

Department of Taxation v. Vapors Dream LLC, money.

Department of Taxation v. Victoria Hall Inc., money (2).

Department of Taxation v. Vienna Center Beverage Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Warren Dental Group David M. Raiffe DDS MBA Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Warren Petro Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Western Reserve Personnel Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Williams Machine Shop Inc., money.

Department of Taxation v. Jason L. Wolfe, money.

Department of Taxation v. Brian Wright, money.

TD Auto Finance LLC v. James E. Hineman, money.

Discover Bank v. Janice Riffle, money.

Discover Bank v. Michael L. Maybee, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Jamie Belcastro, money (2).

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Marcel Honzu, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Briana T. Garner, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. George Kreeger, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Moosally Construction Inc., money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Colleen S. Girtz, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Matthew Carson, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. James McIntosh, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. James R. Vargo Sr., money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Gary R. Thompson II, money.

Trumbull County Clerk of Courts v. Michele S. Thompson, money.

FFS Inc. v. William R. Whitmore Jr. et al, money.

DISSOLUTIONS ASKED

Meghan A. Klem and Michael R. Klem.

Nicole Niemi and James Niemi.

Nicholas Herschberger and Jessica M. Matarrese.

Julie K. Leslie and Steven J. Leslie.

Loretta A. Branham and Scott E. Branham.

Victoria Hodovanic and Patrick Hodovanic.

Virginia L. Taylor and Scott A. Taylor.

Megan A. Frantz and Dustin L. Frantz.

Trina Daniel and Yaunsene Blackmon.

DIVORCES ASKED

Derek S. Fields v. Amy R. Fields.

Molly K. Borecki v. Matthew S. Borecki.

Judith Holt v. Thomas Holt.

LEGAL SEPARATION ASKED

Brystal Freer v. Steven Freer.