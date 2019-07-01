Country music star Shelton set for Sept. 21 show at Stambaugh Stadium

YOUNGSTOWN — Country music superstar Blake Shelton will come to town Sept. 21 for the third annual Y Live concert at Youngstown State University’s Stambaugh Stadium.

The Grammy Award-nominated artist has earned a host of honors throughout his career. The Country Music Association’s five-time Male Vocalist of the Year winner has also racked up 20 ACM nominations and both the Male and overall Video of the Year trophies at the 2018 CMT Awards.

He is also a coach on the Emmy Award-winning television show “The Voice.”

Tickets are $139.50, $125.50, $99.50, $87.50, $77.50, $62.50 and $45, and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 12 at ticketmaster.com and at the Covelli Centre box office (fees may apply). An online-only pre-sale will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 11; use the password “vlive.”

Opening acts for Shelton’s 7 p.m. concert will be Justin Moore and Tyler Farr.

The Y Live series was started two years ago when it featured the Zac Brown Band. Last year’s concert, featuring Florida-Georgia Line, topped 20,000 in attendance, shattering the record for a performance in the city.

This will be the first time the Y Live concert will be in September. The first two took place in August

Y Live is co-promoted by JAC Live and The Muransky Companies.

Advanced parking will be available for purchase at ticketmaster.com and at the Covelli Centre box office.

For information on group sales, email Joe Cantrell at JCantrell@jacmg.com.