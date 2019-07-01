Campbell asks for extension of deadline on water plant offer


July 1, 2019 at 3:10p.m.

CAMPBELL — The city is requesting a deadline extension for a purchase agreement it has with Aqua Ohio for its water plant.

Aqua Ohio gave the city until Monday to decide whether it would accept a $7.5 million bid to purchase the plant.

Mayor Nick Phillips said the extension was requested to allow the city’s lawyers time to hash out legal language in the purchase agreement.

Phillips said he hopes the process will be completed before the July 23 deadline extension request.

