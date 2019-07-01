Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Boys & Girls Club of Youngstown will host its third annual Backyard BBQ Bash on July 19.

The Boys & Girls Club is a youth development agency whose mission is to inspire and empower young people to help them reach their full potential.

Its three canons are academic success, healthy living and good character and citizenship promotion.

The Boys & Girls Club is dedicated to “help the youth of Youngstown have positive childhood experiences and show them how to become positive individuals in the community,” said Rose Saborse, Boys & Girls Club director of development.

The organization charges a $7 membership fee for the school year, September through May, for Monday through Friday after-school access.

The access includes academic enrichment and access to a hot meal.

Saborse said the Backyard BBQ Bash is “a way to introduce the people of the community from all walks of life to what we do at the club.”

It will have a barbecue dinner catered by Shakers Bar and Grill of Girard.

There will be live entertainment and backyard games for enjoyment.

All of the funds will go to fund the operation of Boys & Girls Club, which serves more than 1,000 kids every year.

In the past year, donors have helped invest in more than 1,400 children and serve more than 23,000 hot, healthy meals.

Individual tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at the club or online at https://one.bidpal.net/bgcybackyardbbq2019/ticketing.

The Boys & Girls Club is open to any student between age 6 and 18. Students can come from any school district, not just Youngstown City Schools.