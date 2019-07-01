Boy, 12, died Friday in Southington crash involving tractor and SUV

SOUTHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A boy, 12, died Friday evening after a crash in which a sport utility vehicle hit the back of the Kubota tractor on which he was a passenger on Painesville Warren State Road.

The boy, Josh Miller of West Farmington, died at Geauga Memorial Hospital shortly after arriving there.

The driver of the tractor, his father, Joey Miller Jr., 42, also of West Farmington, was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV, George Desavigny, 97, of West Farmington, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the 5:55 p.m. accident happened west of Leiby Osborne Road as both Desavigny and the Millers were westbound.

The collision ejected both Millers and caused both vehicles to enter a ditch on the right side of the road. The tractor came to rest on its side.

The patrol’s accident reconstruction came to the scene. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

