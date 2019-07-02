Appellate court upholds Hamad convictions, sentence

WARREN — The 11th District Court of Appeals has affirmed the conviction and sentence of Nasser Hamad, who was sentenced to 36 years to life in prison for shooting five people at his home on state Route 46 in Howland Feb. 25, 2017, killing two young men.

Hamad, 49, died in prison Sept. 9, 2018, of kidney cancer, 10 months after being convicted of two counts of aggravated murder and six counts of attempted murder. He killed Joshua Haber, 19, and Joshua Williams, 20, and injured April Trent-Vokes, 42, Bryce Hendrickson and John Shively, 17. Williams and Hendrickson, were from Warren. The others were related to Williams and Hendrickson but had recently moved to the area from Florida.

The appellate court ruled against all the claims Hamad’s defense attorney gave for why Hamad’s convictions and sentence were unjust.

