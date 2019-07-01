Agenda Tuesday

Craig Beach Village Council, finance committee meeting, 7 p.m., municipal building, 2538 Grandview Road, Lake Milton.

Poland Village Council, caucus, 7 p.m.; regular meeting, 7:30 p.m., town hall, 308 S. Main St.

Struthers school board, special meeting, 9 a.m., board office, 99 Euclid Ave.

Trumbull County Board of Elections, regular meeting, 9 a.m., board offices, 2947 Youngstown Road SE, Warren.

Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, addiction and mental-health program committee meeting, 4:30 p.m., conference room, 4076 Youngstown Road SE No. 201, Warren.

Warren City Council, 5 p.m., caucus room, 141 South St. SE.

