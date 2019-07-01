14-year-old boy shot, killed


July 1, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

CINCINNATI

Police said a 14-year-old boy has been shot and killed in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati police said the shooting occurred in the city’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood just north of downtown early Sunday morning.

Police haven’t identified the teen or released any details on a possible motive in the shooting. They also have not released any information about any suspect or suspects.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Poland


Residential
5 bedroom, 8 bath
$1550000


Columbiana


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$499900