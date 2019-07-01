14-year-old boy shot, killed
Associated Press
CINCINNATI
Police said a 14-year-old boy has been shot and killed in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati police said the shooting occurred in the city’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood just north of downtown early Sunday morning.
Police haven’t identified the teen or released any details on a possible motive in the shooting. They also have not released any information about any suspect or suspects.
