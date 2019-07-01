10 killed in small-plane crash
Associated Press
DALLAS
Ten people were killed when a small airplane crashed into a hangar as it was taking off from a Dallas-area airport Sunday morning, a spokeswoman for the town of Addison, Texas, said.
Mary Rosenbleeth said no one aboard the twin-engine plane survived at the Addison Municipal Airport, about 20 miles north of Dallas.
The Beechcraft BE-350 King Air hit an unoccupied hangar soon after 9 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The agency said that the blaze destroyed the plane but could not confirm how many people were aboard Sunday evening. Video showed black smoke billowing from the building and a gaping hole in the hangar.
Officials have not released the identities of the people who died. Rosenbleeth said the Dallas County medical examiner’s office confirmed the fatalities to the town and that authorities are still working to notify the families of the victims.
An official with the medical examiner’s office told The Associated Press they could not release any information on the crash Sunday evening.
The plane crashed during takeoff, and the resulting fire was quickly extinguished, said Edward Martelle, a spokesman for the town immediately north of Dallas.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 30, 2019 9 p.m.
Official: 10 dead in Dallas-area small plane crash
- August 19, 2013 11:31 a.m.
Local couple tentatively ID'd as plane crash victims
- August 20, 2013 midnight
Federal investigators looking into cause of airplane crash
- May 18, 2018 2:08 p.m.
UPDATE | Cuban media: Boeing 737 crashes with 113 people aboard
- August 19, 2013 12:05 a.m.
2 die in crash of Valley-registered plane
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.