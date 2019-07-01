7 injured in shooting at Louisiana nightclub

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La.

Police continued Sunday to investigate a shooting at a Baton Rouge nightclub that left seven people injured, even as officials in Louisiana’s capital city pledged to do more to fight gun violence after several high-profile shootings.

Local news outlets reported gunfire strafed the inside and parking lot of the Stadium Ultralounge & Bar early Saturday, apparently after a fight in which video footage showed one man breaking a bottle over another man’s head.

At least two people were seriously wounded at the Stadium Ultralounge & Bar, although not all injuries may stem from gunshots, authorities said. No arrests have been made and officials on Saturday urged people who might know something to contact them.

Macy Bell, 21, of Baton Rouge, was at the club when the shooting broke out. She told The Advocate that the fighting began when someone smashed a bottle over another person’s head. Bell remembers the shooting went on for “about five minutes.” The gunfire continued outside.

“They were shooting everywhere,” Bell said. “It was a whole war zone.”

Bell said she ran to the parking lot when the gunshots started and dove under a car, where she found three other women screaming and crying. When the gunshots stopped briefly, she said, she darted to her own car and fled.