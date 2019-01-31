YWCA celebrates International Women’s Day on March 7

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

YWCA Mahoning Valley is seeking performers and vendors for its third annual International Women’s Day celebration at 5:30 p.m. March 7 at the YWCA’s Youngstown office, 25 W. Rayen Ave.

Tickets are available in person at YWCA’s Youngstown office or online at ywcamahoningvalley.org beginning Friday.

International Women’s Day, which showcases the dancing, music, dress and food of cultures represented in the Valley, seeks to draw attention to issues that impact women and renew the push for parity in all facets of life, from the workplace to the home.

Included in the event is a dinner featuring ethnic cuisine, traditional ethnic dress and music from around the world.

Performers from all cultures and ethnicities are welcome and may wear their own ethnic clothing.

The cost to participate is $10 per performance group and includes dinner. Vendors selling cultural and ethnic goods can purchase a vendor space for $20. The cost to attend and for dinner is $15; and $10 for students.

The event is sponsored by the International Institute Fund, a component fund of Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley, and by the Nancy K. Morris Endowment Fund. For information or to register as a performer, contact Varada Bhide, chief operating officer, at 330-746-6361, ext. 112.