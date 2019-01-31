YSU holds slim lead against Oakland at halftime
A few 3-point shots have Youngstown State leading Oakland 32-28 at the end of the first half.
The Penguins are shooting 28 percent, with three of the team's seven makes coming from beyond the arc. Chelsea Olson leads the Penguins with 13 points and was the only player on the team with more than one shot made from the floor.
Kahlaijah Dean leads Oakland with nine points.
