Warren girl, 12, charged with felonious assault of baby brother

WARREN — The 12-year-old sister of the baby boy who was hospitalized Tuesday with broken bones was charged with felonious assault and taken into juvenile custody Wednesday in the case.

The girl will have a detention hearing today in Trumbull County Juvenile Court.

Police investigated after Trumbull Regional Medical Center called police Tuesday morning regarding the baby having “apparent broken bones, [a] possible internal injury [and] other major injury,” according to a Warren police report.

The report has since been updated to include the name of the 12-year-old. The police report says the injuries were suffered on North Feederle Drive Southeast.

From Trumbull Regional, the boy was flown by helicopter to Akron Children’s Hospital main campus in Akron.