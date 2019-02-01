Tyson recalls chicken nuggets

WASHINGTON

Tyson Foods is recalling some chicken nuggets after customers said they found pieces of “soft, blue rubber” inside.

The U.S. Agriculture Department said the 5-pound bags should be thrown away or returned. The agency says there are no confirmed reports of anyone getting sick from the rubber.

The recall is for more than 36,000 pounds of nuggets, which Tyson said were shipped to distribution centers in Arizona, California, Illinois, New Jersey and Utah.