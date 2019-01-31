School at Work offers grads path to better life

By AMANDA TONOLI

YOUNGSTOWN

Five proud School at Work students graduated from the program at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

School at Work is a six-month program that helps Mercy Health invest in its employees by combining education with career planning to get individuals to higher-paying positions.

“The School at Work program shows that we do value our employees and we see them as our most valuable resource,” said Georgette Peters, School at Work facilitator and learning coach. “It gives us the opportunity to build from within and hire from within the community. It’s a win-win for everybody.”

Graduate Bernadette McRae-Elliot agreed with Peters.

“It’s a great foundation if you want to further your education,” she said. After School at Work, “you actually have a path that you’re taking, not just a general dream.”

McRae-Elliot will be starting at Mercy College in the fall. Mercy College of Ohio offers health care and health-science programs at campuses in Toledo and Youngstown, and online.

Graduate Emily Cross was brought to tears during the graduation celebration.

Her aunt pushed her to get into the program and be a good role model for her daughter.

“I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do for a long time, and I felt bad I didn’t go to school right out of high school,” she said. “Now, I have a better life for all of us.”

Cross wishes to go on to Mercy College, as well.

Cross’ aunt Marilyn Graff, a wound specialist at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, attended the ceremony.

“I was excited when she started the program, and I’m excited to see it move her onto bigger and better things,” she said.

McRae-Elliot and Cross both said they would most miss the camaraderie the program allowed.

“It’s more like a family,” Cross said. “I’m going to miss having each other for support. ... I’m going to miss everybody. We all pushed each other.”

Other graduates are Rosalind Blakey, Celina Christian and Bonnie Strong.

Art Daly, Eastern Gateway Community College Youngstown campus vice president, congratulated the graduates on their success.

“There’s nothing more important than moving on in your educational career,” he said.

“You’re stretching your brain and creating a new opportunity for yourself.”