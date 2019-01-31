Police on the hunt for 2 more in woman's Jan. 24 death

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Marshals are looking for two more people charged with murder for the Jan. 24 shooting death of a woman in her McBride Street apartment.

Joquaun Blair, 22 and Maurice Redrick, 19, are both charged with murder for the death of Crystal Hernandez, 24, who died after being shot about 9:20 p.m. Jan. 24 in her apartment.

Warrants for the two were issued late Wednesday and also for Larenz Rhodes, 18. Rhodes is already in the Mahoning County jail on an unrelated burglary charge.

Marshals arrested two other men Wednesday for the death of Hernandez and are seeking another person.

There are now six people charged in the death of Hernandez.