POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

Drugs: Charges of possessing drug paraphernalia were pending against two people after police responded to a report of a person not wanted at a Beechwood Drive residence. Found were a pipe with suspected drug residue and two suspected marijuana pipes, a report said.

BOARDMAN

Jan. 22

Assault: Police answered a fight call in the 300 block of Erskine Avenue, where a woman reported having been struck several times in the face and tossed to the ground.

Theft: A Forest Hill Drive woman noticed a $700 iPhone missing from her home.

Criminal damaging: A man in the 200 block of Melrose Avenue discovered his truck had a shattered windshield, and another man in the same neighborhood reported damage to his yard.

Jan. 23

Trespassing: An official with Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road, reportedly viewed video-surveillance footage that showed a shoplifting suspect in the store in violation of a May 2018 criminal-trespassing warning. A charge was pending against the woman.

Theft: Melisa Morales, 27, and Alisha Morales, 37, both of 12th Street, Campbell, were charged with stealing $729 worth of merchandise that included shampoo and pet food from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

Theft: A New Waterford woman reported $50 stolen from her wallet while she patronized a Boardman-Poland Road fast-food restaurant.

Misuse of a credit card: An East Liverpool man alleged his estranged wife used his credit card without permission to make an $874 purchase last month at a Southern Park Mall jewelry store.

Theft: A 17-year-old Youngstown boy was accused of taking a large coat from Macy’s in Southern Park Mall.

Theft: A man reportedly left in a black Volkswagen Jetta after having stolen a $25 men’s belt from Kohl’s.

Jan. 24

Assault/criminal damaging: A worker for a Boardman-Poland Road restaurant alleged a co-worker pulled her hair and held a steak knife next to her before the accuser discovered a driver’s-side mirror to her car had been damaged.

Theft: Authorities received a complaint that someone in a party of five had stolen a 100-ounce beer dispenser valued at $100 from Quaker Steak & Lube, 435 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft: A man in his 20s reportedly took $153 worth of food, including lobster, from Walmart.

Bad check: A woman reportedly bought about $76 worth of products from One Hot Cookie, 1315 Boardman-Canfield Road, with a check that had been drawn on a closed account.

Disrupting public services/trespassing: A woman told authorities she returned to her Devonshire Drive residence to see her former boyfriend tampering with her electric meter and trying to enter her garage before discovering she had no power in her home.

Fraud: An office manager with Preston Toyota of Boardman, 8250 Market St., reportedly discovered three checks that totaled $2,754 had been drawn on the business’s bank account, forged and deposited via a mobile banking app.

Theft/forgery: Authorities responded to a complaint about a stolen wallet at Marshalls, 1134 Boardman-Poland Road, before conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 680 and charging Margarito R. Maldonado, 45, of Los Angeles, with one felony count each of theft and forgery, as well as Isaias I. Contreras, 30, of Elmont, N.Y., with one felony count each of forgery and complicity to theft after a Youngstown woman discovered her wallet had been removed from her purse as she shopped at the department store. In addition, Maldonado and Contreras were found with fraudulent identification cards, a report said. Also, a third person faced the same charges as Maldonado, but was not identified in the report.

Theft: A Walmart loss-prevention official told police that a review of surveillance footage revealed two men had left the big-box store via a fire escape with about $3,997 worth of stolen goods that included four security cameras and two computers.

Robbery: While responding to a shoplifting situation at the JCPenney store in Southern Park Mall, police filed a robbery charge against Jessica C. Frenzel of Fairground Boulevard, Canfield, after $535 worth of property had been stolen. A loss-prevention official found that Frenzel, 22, also had a .380-caliber handgun in her purse while committing the crime, a police report stated.

Theft: Officers were dispatched to Boardman Area Court on Market Street to arrest Shafaira L. Jackson, 22, on a theft warrant. Jackson, of Carter Circle, Boardman, was accused of stealing about $260 worth of clothing Oct. 5, 2018, from the JCPenney store.

Drugs: Police at Boardman Area Court took custody of Courtney J. Bush, 25, of Red Tail Hawk Drive, Boardman, who faced three felony drug-abuse charges, related to a Dec. 7, 2018, overdose at the residence in which a family member reportedly found Bush face down and unresponsive. Afterward, officers found in a wallet a bag that contained a substance that tested positive for likely heroin, they alleged.

Theft: Douglas J. Shultz, 28, of Murrells Inlet, S.C., surrendered on a theft charge after a woman had discovered a $300 crucifix ring missing earlier this month from her Wolosyn Circle apartment.

Jan. 25

Arrest: The Ohio State Highway Patrol handed to Boardman police Ashton R. Gentile, 27, who was wanted on a theft charge. Gentile, of Walls Avenue, Farrell, Pa., was accused of stealing $100 worth of items last month from Family Dollar, 4026 South Ave.

Theft: Adrian L. Carroll, 57, of Fifth Street, Warren, faced a charge after $398 worth of household goods was stolen from Walmart.

Theft: Police charged Mary B. Quinn, 26, after alleging the New Albany, Ohio, woman had taken from Kohl’s $165 worth of merchandise that included a shirt.

Identity fraud: A Mill Creek Boulevard man found out an account had been opened in his name without authorization, with an unpaid $566 balance.

Theft: Nicole E. Oliver, 22, of Leighton Avenue, Boardman, was charged with intentionally failing to self-scan $40 worth of property while in Walmart.

Theft: Authorities filed a theft charge against Matthew E. Withers, 30, of Leetonia, who was accused of stealing a 7-inch electronic tablet from Kohl’s.

Jan. 26

Arrest: Authorities answered a call pertaining to a possibly erratic driver near Mathews Road before charging Noah L. Conrad of Salinas Trail, Boardman, with obstructing official business, resisting arrest and failing to comply with police. During a traffic stop on Market Street, Conrad, 35, tried to pull from officers and refused at times to comply with their commands, a report showed.

Citation: After an officer reportedly saw a motorist nearly strike a man walking on Lockwood Boulevard, police cited Aron C. Lough, 33, of Lockwood, Boardman, on a charge of public intoxication. An inebriated Lough was belligerent and uncooperative, police said.

Harassment: An Oles Avenue man said his son’s mother has sent him unwanted text messages, some of which contained personal attacks.

Theft: Sharnita L. Baker, 33, of Marion Avenue, Struthers, faced a misdemeanor theft-by-deception charge after being accused of selecting and returning two sets of bedsheets she had never paid for at Kohl’s, then receiving $128 worth of store credit in the form of two gift cards.

Arrest: Officers responding to a vehicular crash near Glenwood and Brookfield avenues charged Ross A. Boyer of Trenholm Road, Boardman, with operating a vehicle impaired and cited him on a charge of having physical control of a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Boyer, 66, registered a 0.136 blood-alcohol content, which exceeds Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report indicated.

Theft: Shenika A. Wiggins of Pasadena Avenue, Youngstown, faced a charge after authorities alleged Wiggins, 33, had intentionally neglected to self-scan $245 worth of items, including baby oil, while in Walmart.

Theft: Abed J. Abu-Ghannam, 24, of Carter Circle, Boardman, was charged with purposely neglecting to self-scan $73 worth of merchandise at Walmart.

Harassment: A Melbourne Avenue woman said her former boyfriend sent several such text messages, one of which contained threats based on unfounded accusations.

Theft: A man reportedly stole two containers of antifreeze from Dollar General, 859 E. Midlothian Blvd.

Robbery: A man told police another man in his 20s came to the accuser’s Oakley Avenue residence, then struck his left eye, causing the victim to fall backward, at which time the robber stole his wallet that contained $220 and fled on foot.

Theft: Officers near Southern Park Mall apprehended then charged Raymond J. Maggianetti, 41, after alleging Maggianetti, of Westchester Drive, Austintown, had stolen two Ohio State University Buckeyes shirts valued at $270 from the JCPenney store.

Theft: Patrick M. Braun, 46, of Run Drive, North Lima, was charged in the theft of $94 worth of DVDs, food and beverages from Walmart.

Jan. 27

Arrest: While conducting a welfare check at a Riverside Drive home, police took into custody Anthony Direnzo, 50, of that residence, after ascertaining the Boardman man was wanted on a Youngstown warrant charging breaking and entering.

Breaking and entering: Someone in the 400 block of Afton Avenue broke into a detached garage, then entered a pickup truck inside.

Breaking and entering: A Chester Drive man noticed his garage had been entered. Missing were a leaf blower, a pump jack and several boxes containing football posters.

Theft: Two women fled after reportedly stealing several hair products from Sally Beauty, a cosmetics chain store at 395 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft: A woman in her 30s reportedly took 11 scented candles valued at $270 from Bath & Body Works in Southern Park Mall.