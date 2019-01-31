METRO DIGEST || Lisbon photographer indicted on child porn charges

Photographer indicted

YOUNGSTOWN

A Lisbon photographer has been federally indicted for advertising for pornographic or “snuff” films, which he said involved children, and for possessing close to 200 depictions of child pornography.

David C. Grunden, 34, of West Washington Street, faces three federal child pornography counts, according to an indictment filed Tuesday.

A nine-month FBI investigation revealed Grunden advertised in an online chat service for performers “willing to perform on camera with young girls,” according to a federal affidavit.

Grunden was a professional photographer in the area. Families who believe their children were photographed by Grunden are being urged to call the FBI at 330-965-2940.

Grunden is set for arraignment Feb. 7 in Youngstown’s federal court.

Theft reported

CANFIELD

A township man reported a California woman stole close to $12,000 from his checking account between April and January.

The Covington Cove man told Mahoning County deputy sheriffs earlier this week he noticed 21 separate withdrawals from his checking account, made through his PayPal account. He said he doesn’t regularly use the checking account.

A PayPal representative confirmed the withdrawals were fraudulent and produced the name of the withdrawer, but would not provide the address.

The suspect could face a felony count of grand theft.

Weapon, drug charges

WARREN

Pierre L. Williams, 27, of Williamsburg Street Northwest, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia after he was found passed out in his car at McDonald’s, 2487 Parkman Road NW, early today.

He also had been passed out in the drive-through lane a little bit earlier, a witness said.

When police arrived to the 3 a.m. call, they found Williams unconscious in his car, which was in the grass off of the parking lot up against a trash can. The engine was running and the car was in drive.

Officers woke him up by pounding on the car and asked him to put the vehicle in park, which he did.

Ambulance workers checked Williams and said he was OK. Williams said he was just tired. Police found an open container of alcohol in the car and could smell fresh marijuana, the report said.

They also found a handgun in a plastic bag, plus a baggy of suspected marijuana, suspected crack cocaine and a digital scale, the report said.

Baby suffers injuries

WARREN

The police department is investigating after a 3-month-old baby was brought to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center with “serious physical harm.”

Police said the boy had “apparent broken bones, [a] possible internal injury [and] other major injury” and was flown by helicopter to Akron Children’s Hospital main campus in Akron.

The hospital called police at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday regarding the child. The location where the boy suffered injuries was on North Feederle Drive Southeast.

A Warren police detective conducted interviews at the hospital, according to a police report.

Family Dollar robbed

WARREN

A man apparently hid inside the Family Dollar store, 2430 Youngstown Road, until store employees closed the store about 10 p.m. Tuesday, then surprised the employees as they were counting the store’s money in the office and robbed them of $1,892.

The man ordered the employees not to turn around or he would “blast them.”

An officer found $1,560 in cash in the snow where the suspect had run after the robbery. The money was returned to the employees, though one $50 bill was taken as evidence because it appeared to have wet blood on it, police said.

Laundry room arrest

WARREN

Anthony J. Talbert, 34, of Hunter Street Northwest, was arrested after he was found at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday sleeping in the laundry room of an apartment building on Robert Avenue Northwest.

Officers woke him up and asked him what he was doing. He said he was sleeping there because it was warm and he was not allowed to be at his aunt’s house alone. He said he didn’t know anyone in the apartment building.

Talbert was arrested on a warrant, and police recovered hypodermic needles in his clothes, a pocket knife in his wallet and two more knives and a smoking pipe and scissors in his back pack.

At the jail, corrections officers also found a small pill that had been crushed that Talbert said was Suboxone.

Kindergarten event

NILES

More than 30 community agencies and businesses, along with 19 schools have joined to present the fifth annual Trumbull County Kindergarten Transition Fair in Eastwood Mall’s Center Court from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The free event is open to all Trumbull County children who will be entering kindergarten next fall and their families. Children will receive a free “Clifford” book, learning materials and other giveaways while supplies last, and families will have the chance to win prizes, including an iPad Mini. Also, Clifford the Big Red Dog will visit.

Families will visit interactive learning stations designed to educate parents about how to teach their children the skills necessary for school success; and school representatives will meet prospective students to begin relationship building with families. For information, contact Desiree Farragher at dfarragher@psycare.com.

WRTA board meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

Western Reserve Transit Authority board of trustees will meet at 3 p.m. today in the board room, 604 Mahoning Ave.

Fish dinners

YOUNGSTOWN

Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church, 53 Laird Ave., Youngstown, will serve fish dinners from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church hall.

The menu will consist of baked or fried Icelandic cod or fried haddock; sides of Spanish rice, haluski, macaroni and cheese, french fries or string beans (choose two); coleslaw or applesauce; bread and butter; and coffee or tea.

Cost is $11 for adults and $6 for children. Dessert will be an additional $2. Containers will be provided for takeouts. Orders will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. by calling 330-792-1005.

Academy nominations

WASHINGTON

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, has announced his nomination of 13 students from Mahoning, Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, Medina and Summit counties to attend U.S. military service academies.

The local nominees are Owen Lewis of Boardman and James Burley Jackson of Campbell.

Each year, Brown, of Cleveland, nominates students for each slot available at our nation’s service academies requiring congressional recommendations. This year, openings were available for Brown to nominate up to 20 students to the Air Force Academy in Colorado and up to 10 students each to the Merchant Marine Academy in New York, the Naval Academy in Maryland and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in New York.

Free tax preparation

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program kicks off this Saturday offering free income tax preparation.

Trained YSU business students and professional volunteers will provide income tax prep at no charge every Saturday starting this weekend through April 6, except for March 16. Sessions are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Williamson Hall on the YSU campus.

In addition, this Saturday the Mahoning County Financial Stability Partnership will host a Financial Fair in Williamson Hall, featuring vendors providing financial education and support. Short seminars will be offered to clients as they wait to have their taxes prepared.

Craft beer festival

YOUNGSTOWN

The inaugural Groundhog Day Craft Beerfest will take place Saturday in Stambaugh Auditorium’s ballroom.

There will be two sessions: 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $40 ($60 for VIP tickets) and are on sale in advance at the Stambaugh box office, 1000 Fifth Ave.; by phone at 330-259-0555; and online at stambaughauditorium.com (additional fees may apply).

The event will feature beer from 13 regional breweries and a dozen more from outside the area, plus food for sale and plenty of free parking.

It is being sponsored by the Rotary Club of Youngstown, which has been accepted by the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club to be the official celebrators of Groundhog Day in the Mahoning Valley.

Local brewers who will pour samples of the beer will include Birdfish, Canton Brewing, CR Brewing, Lockport, Numbers, Modern Methods, Muskellunge Brewing, Noble Creature, Paladin, Penguin City, Railroad Brewing, SR Brew and Wild Ohio.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the local charitable works of Youngstown Rotary. The club has raised nearly $100,000 over the past five years to support Operation Warm, which provided 6,000 coats to children in Youngstown schools. The Rotary Club most recently completed a campaign to raise $350,000 for the restoration of the pavilion at Wick Park.

The Youngstown club’s legacy projects include the founding of the Boys & Girls Club of Youngstown and the establishment of Easter Seals locally.

The group meets each Wednesday at noon in the Manchester Room of the YMCA, 17 N. Champion St. For information about the club, call 330-743-8630, or go to youngstownrotary.com.