Pat Catan’s to close all 36 of its stores

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Pat Catan’s, which sells retail arts and crafts, will close all 36 of its stores – including four in the area – during the fourth quarter of this year, according to Michaels, which purchased the stores in February 2016.

Pat Catan’s operates stores in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan and West Virginia. Locally, there are stores in Austintown, Boardman, Warren and Hermitage, Pa.

When Michaels purchased Pat Catan’s nearly three years ago, the company said it would keep the stores open.

But “the Pat Catan’s retail business has struggled in the face of industry headwinds,” Chuck Rubin, the company’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement.

Michaels has local stores in Boardman and Niles, and more than 1,100 stores in the United States and Canada.

Michaels will “rebrand and reopen up to 12 stores as new Michaels stores in fiscal 2019,” Rubin said.

“We believe these changes will provide more value for customers and shareholders by enabling us to leverage a more consistent merchandise assortment and eliminate duplicative retail operating expenses,” Rubin said.

“This was not an easy decision, and I am grateful for the contributions of our Pat Catan’s team members. As we work through the closing process, we intend to provide employment opportunities or transition support for all team members.”