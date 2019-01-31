OH WOW! closed due to plumbing problems


January 31, 2019 at 5:23p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children's Center for Science & Technology, 11 W. Federal St., is temporarily closed due to plumbing issues.

The center located in the historic McCrory building is dealing with frozen pipes due to the continued extreme cold weather. OH WOW! will stay closed until the issues are resolved, according to a news release. There is no word on when repairs are expected to be finished.

