Liberty police: Man tried to strangle woman, took child

Staff report

LIBERTY

Bond was set at $15,000 in Girard Municipal Court on Wednesday for a Youngstown man who police say tried to strangle the mother of his child and drove away with the child Monday night.

U.S. marshals apprehended Jamar Prieto, 32, at a house on Nelson Avenue in Youngstown on Tuesday. He is being held in the Trumbull County jail on charges of abduction and domestic violence.

Prieto went to the mother of the victim’s house Monday night to visit their 5-month-old son on Northgate Drive in Liberty, according to a police report.

The victim reported that Prieto told her he wanted to take their son to visit some friends in Warren, and an argument ensued.

Then Prieto grabbed the victim by the throat with both hands and began strangling her, leaving her with neck bruises, the report said. He also retrieved a plastic bag and put it over her head in an attempt to suffocate her, the report said.

Prieto took the child to his car and told the victim, “If you call the cops, I will come back and kill you,” the report said, and then he left with the child.

Police reported the child was found in good condition and was turned over to his grandmother Tuesday.

Prieto is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.