Mahoning JFS worker alleging 'cronyism' in hiring, promotions

YOUNGSTOWN

A Mahoning County Department of Job and Family Services employee alleges a climate of “cronyism” in the county government through unfair hiring and promotion practices.

Helen Youngblood of Youngstown filed a civil Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit Wednesday in Youngstown’s U.S. District Court. The suit individually names the county commissioners as well as JFS and its director, Bob Bush, and program administrator, Melissa Wasko.

Youngblood filed the suit individually but also as a member of a protected class, claiming the county’s hiring and promotion practices are discriminatory toward blacks.

“Everything’s an inside job — to be blunt,” Youngblood’s attorney, Percy Squire of Columbus, said Thursday. “You have to know someone or be wired or affiliated in order to be treated the way you’re supposed to up there.”

Read more of the story in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.