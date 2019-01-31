Frozen body of woman found in car outside McCartney Road store


January 31, 2019 at 8:03p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a car outside of the Dollar General on McCartney Road.

21-WFMJ TV, The Vindicator's broadcast partner, reports officials found the victim, a woman in her late 70s, frozen stiff.

As of now, investigators believe the woman died of natural causes, but the Mahoning County Coroner's Office is investigating.

