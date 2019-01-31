Friday is American Heart Association's Wear Red Day

YOUNGSTOWN — Friday is the American Heart Association’s National Wear Red Day, a day where millions of people all over the country will be wearing red to call attention to the fact that cardiovascular diseases are the No. 1 killer of women.

In addition to wearing red, several businesses in the tri-county area will be going red - whether they shine red lighting on their buildings or find another way to show support. Tracy Behnke, executive director for the Youngstown American Heart Association office, will be out taking pictures of all the businesses that go red.