BUSINESS DIGEST || Credit Union to award scholarship

Credit Union to award scholarship

AUSTINTOWN

The Associated School Employees Credit Union announced it will award its second annual G. Howard Shreve Memorial Scholarship of $500 later this year.

Applicants for the scholarship must be ASECU members in good standing and be a graduating senior in high school or a college student enrolled full time at an accredited college or university.

Applications can be found on the credit union’s website and will be accepted through April 15.

Farmers National’s income increases

CANFIELD

Farmers National Banc Corp. on Wednesday reported financial results for the three months and year ended Dec. 31, 2018.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $8.7 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared with $5.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the same time period in 2017.

Net income for 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2018, was $32.6 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, compared with $22.7 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the same period in 2017.

Tyson recalls chicken nuggets

WASHINGTON

Tyson Foods is recalling some chicken nuggets after customers said they found pieces of “soft, blue rubber” inside.

The U.S. Agriculture Department said the 5-pound bags should be thrown away or returned. The agency says there are no confirmed reports of anyone getting sick from the rubber.

The recall is for more than 36,000 pounds of nuggets, which Tyson said were shipped to distribution centers in Arizona, California, Illinois, New Jersey and Utah.

US DOE secretly shipped plutonium

RENO, Nev.

The U.S. Department of Energy revealed Wednesday that it secretly shipped weapons-grade plutonium from South Carolina to a nuclear security site in Nevada months ago despite the state’s protests.

The Justice Department notified a federal judge in Reno that the government trucked in the radioactive material to store at the site 70 miles north of Las Vegas before Nevada first asked a court to block the move in November.

Department lawyers said in a nine-page filing that the previously classified information about the shipment from South Carolina can be disclosed now because enough time has passed to protect national security.

Parole endorsed for Manson follower

LOS ANGELES

A California panel on Wednesday recommended that Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten be paroled after serving more than four decades in prison.

After a hearing at the women’s prison in Chino, Calif., commissioners of the Board of Parole Hearings found for the third time that the 69-year-old Van Houten was suitable for release.

If her case withstands a 150-day review process, it will rest in the hands of California’s new Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 29.590.84

Aqua America, .20 34.320.44

Avalon Holdings,2.840.07

Chemical Bank, .2844.59‚àí0.57

Community Health Sys, .213.760.09

Cortland Bancorp, .1120.500.40

Farmers Nat., .0713.040.10

First Energy, .36 38.750.19

Fifth/Third, .1627.04‚àí0.39

First Niles Financial, .057.750.00

FNB Corp., .1211.810.08

General Motors, .3839.090.62

General Electric, .1239.090.62

Huntington Bank, .11 13.49‚àí0.07

JP Morgan Chase, .56104.410.23

Key Corp, .1116.64‚àí0.10

Macy’s, .38 25.720.00

Parker Hannifin, .76165.002.96

PNC, .75123.66‚àí0.67

Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88181.252.05

Stoneridge 25.960.07

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.450.12

Selected prices from Wednesday’s 4 p.m. close.