Farmers National’s income increases
CANFIELD
Farmers National Banc Corp. on Wednesday reported financial results for the three months and year ended Dec. 31, 2018.
Net income for the fourth quarter was $8.7 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared with $5.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the same time period in 2017.
Net income for 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2018, was $32.6 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, compared with $22.7 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the same period in 2017.
